O c3c [C@@H]5C[[email protected] ]4C[C@@H] C4)CC)C InChI=1S/C20H26N2O/c1-3-13-8-12-9-17-19-15 20 17)16-10-14 4-5-18 21-19/h4-5,10,12-13,17,20-21H,3,6-9,11H2,1-2H3/t12-,13+,17+,20+/m1/s1 Ibogaine is a naturally occurring psychoactive substance found in plants in the Apocynaceae family such as Tabernanthe iboga , Voacanga africana and Tabernaemontana undulata . A hallucinogen with both psychedelic and dissociative properties, the substance is banned in some countries; in other countries it is being used to treat addiction to methadone , heroin , alcohol , cocaine, methamphetamine , and other drugs.

