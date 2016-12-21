Guloba wins Airtel Gabon trip

Monday Dec 19

The first winner of a full paid trip to Gabon from the Airter Tulumbe AFCON promotion, Stanley Guloba receives his Air ticket from Airtel MD Anwar Soussa during a press conference at Airtel house. PHOTO: Michael Nsubuga Stanley Guloba cannot wait to cheer on the Cranes after winning the first air ticket to Gabon through the Airtel Tulumbe Gabon promotion's first draw.

