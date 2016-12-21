Guloba wins Airtel Gabon trip

The first winner of a full paid trip to Gabon from the Airter Tulumbe AFCON promotion, Stanley Guloba receives his Air ticket from Airtel MD Anwar Soussa during a press conference at Airtel house. PHOTO: Michael Nsubuga Stanley Guloba cannot wait to cheer on the Cranes after winning the first air ticket to Gabon through the Airtel Tulumbe Gabon promotion's first draw.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Vision.