Ghana: Airlines Panic As Nigeria, Ghana Run Out of Aviation Fuel
Foreign airlines operating in Nigeria are panicking over current fuel shortage on the West African coast that may affect their operations especially as the Yuletide season beckons. While Nigeria, which is the major market on the continent, is running short of supply to airlines, neighbouring Ghana that has lately become the aviation fuel hub for most airlines, is facing a similar challenge.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Luongo national park (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Gabongramma
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC