Gabon postpones legislative elections...

Gabon postpones legislative elections citing lack of money

Saturday Dec 3 Read more: Reuters

Gabon has postponed legislative elections set for Dec. 27 until next July because of a lack of money, the interior ministry said in a statement on Saturday. The decision was taken after a request by the electoral commission and the vote will now take place on July 29, 2017, with parliament extended until then, it said.

Chicago, IL

