Gabon crimes against humanity accusation sent to ICC
The accusation relates to violence which broke out for two days following the controversial reelection of President Ali Bongo in August, a result questioned by the European Union. Lawyers representing Gabon opposition leader Jean Ping sent a case file to the International Criminal Court's prosecutor on Thursday, accusing the government of crimes against humanity.
