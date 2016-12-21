Gabon crimes against humanity accusat...

Gabon crimes against humanity accusation sent to ICC

Friday Dec 16

The accusation relates to violence which broke out for two days following the controversial reelection of President Ali Bongo in August, a result questioned by the European Union. Lawyers representing Gabon opposition leader Jean Ping sent a case file to the International Criminal Court's prosecutor on Thursday, accusing the government of crimes against humanity.

Chicago, IL

