Friends of A.K. Smiley Public Library...

Friends of A.K. Smiley Public Library offer a A Treasury of Albert Schweitzera in silent auction

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 27 Read more: Redlands Daily Facts

The works of two great thinkers and writers are featured in the silent auction of old and rare books sponsored by Friends of A.K. Smiley Public Library. They are “A Treasury of Albert Schweitzer,” edited by Thomas Kiernan, and “The Complete Works of William Makepeace Thackeray.” Bid sheets are in the silent auction area on the main level of the A.K. Smiley Public Library, 125 W. Vine St., Redlands.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Redlands Daily Facts.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Luongo national park (Aug '14) Aug '14 Gabongramma 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. North Korea
  1. Super Bowl
  2. General Motors
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,910 • Total comments across all topics: 277,581,308

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC