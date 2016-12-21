EU raises questions over 'anomalies' ...

EU raises questions over 'anomalies' in Gabon vote

Monday Dec 12 Read more: EurActiv.com

Anomalies during Gabon's disputed presidential election "call into question" the outcome of the August vote which saw Ali Bongo reelected, a final report by EU observers said today . The criticisms were not as stinging as defeated opposition chief Jean Ping, who disputes the result and styles himself "president-elect", would have hoped.

Chicago, IL

