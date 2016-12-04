.com | Gabon delays parliamentary poll, citing 'force majeur'

.com | Gabon delays parliamentary pol...

Gabon's parliamentary elections, which had been due to take place this month, have been postponed for up to seven months, the interior ministry said, citing a lack of funds. The decision to delay the vote, which must now take place no later than July 29, 2017, was taken by Gabon's constitutional court after the electoral commission told Prime Minister Emmanuel Ngondet it would be impossible to organise such an election this month.

Luongo national park (Aug '14) Aug '14 Gabongramma 1
