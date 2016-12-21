China's Xi calls for universities' al...

China's Xi calls for universities' allegiance to the Communist Party

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 8 Read more: Reuters

Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks to Gabon's President Ali Bongo Ondimba during a meeting in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China December 7, 2016. China's President Xi Jinping has called for allegiance to the ruling Communist Party from the country's colleges and universities, the latest effort by Beijing to tighten its hold on education.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Luongo national park (Aug '14) Aug '14 Gabongramma 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,349 • Total comments across all topics: 277,304,045

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC