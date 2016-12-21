China tells top officials to lead corruption fight by example
Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks to Gabon's President Ali Bongo Ondimba during a meeting in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China December 7, 2016. The top echelons of China's ruling Communist Party must lead the fight against corruption by accepting supervision for all they do, state media on Tuesday quoted President Xi Jinping as saying.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Luongo national park (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Gabongramma
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC