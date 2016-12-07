China, Gabon lift ties to comprehensi...

China, Gabon lift ties to comprehensive cooperative partnership

Wednesday Dec 7 Read more: Xinhuanet

Chinese President Xi Jinping and visiting President of the Republic of Gabon Ali Bongo Ondimba agreed on Wednesday to lift China-Gabon relations to a comprehensive cooperative partnership in a bid to better realize common development. Invited by Xi, Ali Bongo Ondimba is paying a state visit to China from Tuesday to Friday.

