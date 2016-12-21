Central Africa: Central African States Discuss Security, Trade

President Paul Kagame, yesterday, attended the 8th Extraordinary Session of the Heads of State of the Economic Community of Central African States in Libreville, Gabon. The Heads of State summit, chaired by President Ali Bongo Odimba of Gabon, was also attended by Presidents Idriss Deby Itno of Chad and Faustin-Archange Touadera of Central African Republic.

