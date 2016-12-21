UPDATE 1-Shell in talks over Gabon sa...

UPDATE 1-Shell in talks over Gabon sale as seeks to hit divestment target

Friday Nov 25

Nov 25 Royal Dutch Shell is in advanced talks with a party interested in buying its onshore operations in Gabon as part of a $30 billion divestment plan following its purchase of BG Group, which was completed in February.. The oil and gas group, which plans to exit operations in 5 to 10 countries, has made relatively slow progress in its divestments as uncertainty over oil's outlook has dampened buyer enthusiasm for deals at the prices it is targeting.

