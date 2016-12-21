UPDATE 1-Shell in talks over Gabon sale as seeks to hit divestment target

Nov 25 Royal Dutch Shell is in advanced talks with a party interested in buying its onshore operations in Gabon as part of a $30 billion divestment plan following its purchase of BG Group, which was completed in February.. The oil and gas group, which plans to exit operations in 5 to 10 countries, has made relatively slow progress in its divestments as uncertainty over oil's outlook has dampened buyer enthusiasm for deals at the prices it is targeting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.