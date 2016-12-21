Ghana could face Germany at 2017 Confederations Cup
Afcon 2017 title aspirants Ghana could face world champions Germany next year following draw for the upcoming Fifa Confederations Cup held during the weekend in Russia. Germany have been pitted against 2015 Copa America winners Chile in Group B alongside Asian champions Australia and eventual winners of the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.
