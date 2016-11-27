.com | Returning Gabon opposition chief still claims he won

.com | Returning Gabon opposition chi...

Sunday Nov 27

Gabon's opposition leader Jean Ping once more declared himself "president-elect" as he returned home on Saturday, claiming he had the support of multiple foreign countries after a month abroad. The re-election of President Ali Bongo in August sparked deadly unrest in oil-rich Gabon as Ping's opposition cried foul.

