.com | Returning Gabon opposition chief still claims he won
Gabon's opposition leader Jean Ping once more declared himself "president-elect" as he returned home on Saturday, claiming he had the support of multiple foreign countries after a month abroad. The re-election of President Ali Bongo in August sparked deadly unrest in oil-rich Gabon as Ping's opposition cried foul.
