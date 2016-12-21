CAF denies rumours that AFCON 2017 will be moved from Gabon
The Confederation of African Football has denied rumours that they will be shifting the 2017 edition of their flagship competition AFCON from hosts Gabon. The rumours have gained grounds over the past few days on social networks, and have now been relayed by news media of a reported relocation of the TOTAL Africa Cup of Nations Gabon 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Luongo national park (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Gabongramma
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC