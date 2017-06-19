Travelers arrested at LAX after metha...

Travelers arrested at LAX after methamphetamine found in their underwear

Wednesday Jun 14 Read more: San Bernardino County Sun

Three French nationals were arrested at Los Angeles International Airport when customs officers found nearly 5 pounds of crystal methamphetamine hidden in their underwear and in their luggage, authorities said Wednesday. The June 11 arrests occurred when Transportation Security Administration officers intercepted a French Polynesian man at a checkpoint with 3.78 pounds of the drug concealed in two tightly wrapped packages within his groin and upper thigh region.

Chicago, IL

