Taputapuatea nominated for World Heritage List

Thursday Jun 15

Only one Pacific Islands heritage site - the Taputapuatea Marae on Ra'iatea Island - has been nominated among 35 world-wide sites under consideration for 's World Heritage List in 2017, after the people of Opoa in French Polynesia worked for many years to win recognition for its important place in Polynesian voyaging history. The nomination by France asserts that the Pacific region is under-represented in the system of World Heritage properties and that inscription of Taputapuatea would help to fill a thematic and regional gap.

Chicago, IL

