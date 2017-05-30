Rosalyn D'Mello: What are you waiting for?
Whether you've had to wait for hours, days or years to get somewhere, what's important is that we are here, at long last The wait to get to Berlin has felt so enormous that this delay in baggage claim feels inconsequential. Illustration/Ravi Jadhav I'm mired in three different time zones.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mid-Day Mumbai.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|File photo of nuclear test in Mururoa, French P... (Jun '09)
|Jun '15
|Bob
|26
|God Damned Holy Spirit!!!. (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|God worships Sin ...
|1
|Australian Study reveals pre-historic Tongan State (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Lakepa Power City
|1
|World's 10 prettiest islands revealed (Mar '14)
|Mar '14
|Charlie Feather
|1
|tahiti (Feb '06)
|Jan '14
|william
|5
|Spellbinding Easter Island (Apr '13)
|Apr '13
|mztza
|2
|Leading Tahiti Travel Agency Offers Extensive V... (Apr '13)
|Apr '13
|aLola
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC