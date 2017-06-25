French Polynesia, Cuba travel and a b...

French Polynesia, Cuba travel and a beach cleanup in San Pedro

Los Angeles Times

Bernadette Murphy will take you to the French Polynesian islands of Moorea, Rangiroa and Marlon Brando's private atoll, Tetiaroa. Times travel writer Christopher Reynolds follows Mark Twain's trail through the silver-mining town of Virginia City, Nev.; the north shore of Lake Tahoe ; and the California Gold Country, where Twain spent a winter on Jackass Hill.

Chicago, IL

