Coast Guard suspends expansive search for missing sailor

15 hrs ago

The Coast Guard on Thursday suspended an expansive 24-day search for a missing 71-year-old sailor last reported 1,800 miles southeast of Hilo. Various agencies and private commercial vessels searched a total of more than 59,598 square miles, an area the size of Okalahoma, officials said.

Chicago, IL

