ATR adds two 72-600 orders; set to la...

ATR adds two 72-600 orders; set to launch 42-600S for short runways

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Air Transport World

Toulouse-based manufacturer ATR booked two additional orders for its ATR 72-600 turboprop at the Paris Air Show June 22, one each for Swedish regional carrier BRA and French Polynesian carrier Air Tahiti . Total value for the additional orders is $53.6 million at list prices.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Air Transport World.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News File photo of nuclear test in Mururoa, French P... (Jun '09) Jun '15 Bob 26
God Damned Holy Spirit!!!. (Dec '14) Dec '14 God worships Sin ... 1
News Australian Study reveals pre-historic Tongan State (Jul '14) Jul '14 Lakepa Power City 1
News World's 10 prettiest islands revealed (Mar '14) Mar '14 Charlie Feather 1
tahiti (Feb '06) Jan '14 william 5
News Spellbinding Easter Island (Apr '13) Apr '13 mztza 2
News Leading Tahiti Travel Agency Offers Extensive V... (Apr '13) Apr '13 aLola 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. U.S. Open
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,512 • Total comments across all topics: 281,971,377

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC