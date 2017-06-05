Allison Reid

Allison Reid

Tuesday Jun 6

Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants has appointed Allison Reid to chief development officer for the Americas region. Reid has a history of success in development, real estate investments, finance and hotel operations.

Chicago, IL

