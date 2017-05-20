Zika virus could cost United States b...

Zika virus could cost United States billions of dollars

Thursday May 11

As United States policymakers debate how to devote money and resources to the Zika virus outbreak, understanding the potential economic impact of the virus in the US is key. Now, using a new computational model described in PLOS Neglected Tropical Diseases , researchers have calculated that Zika, depending on the rate at which it infected people in at-risk states, could result in total costs ranging from $183 million to over $1.2 billion.

Chicago, IL

