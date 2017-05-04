Tikehau Atoll, French Polynesia Seen ...

Tikehau Atoll, French Polynesia Seen From Orbit

13 hrs ago Read more: Space Ref

The islands and coral atolls of French Polynesia, located in the southern Pacific Ocean, epitomize the idea of tropical paradise: white sandy beaches, turquoise lagoons, and palm trees. Even from the distance of space, the view of these atolls is beautiful.

Chicago, IL

