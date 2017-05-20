Seasteading in Paradise

For nearly a decade, the Seasteading Institute has been working to create autonomous floating communities on the ocean, where settlers can make their own rules de novo , unbound by the principalities and powers based on land. Founded by Google software engineer Patri Friedman-grandson of the libertarian economist Milton Friedman and son of the anarchist legal theorist and economist David Friedman-it has weathered its share of thin years, previously dwindling to a two-staffer, no-office operation.

