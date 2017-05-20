Pippa Middleton and James Matthews en route to beach honeymoon

Pippa Middleton and James Matthews were pictured at Los Angeles International Airport the day after their wedding; the newlyweds are travelling to French Polynesia Pippa Middleton and James Matthews are headed for their honeymoon! The newlyweds were pictured at Los Angeles International Airport the day after their wedding. Pippa, 33, and James, 41, are said to be en route to French Polynesia, where they will reportedly be staying at Marlon Brando's luxurious resort The Brando .

