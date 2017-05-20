Multi-million dollar revamp sees Merc...

Multi-million dollar revamp sees Mercure become Grand Mercure Wellington

Thursday May 11

Mercure Wellington has become Grand Mercure Wellington following a revamp of 114 rooms and suites throughout the hotel, which is situated on The Terrace. The renovations included new decor, new TVs and sounds systems, and new bathroom features.

Chicago, IL

