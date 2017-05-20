Multi-million dollar revamp sees Mercure become Grand Mercure Wellington
Mercure Wellington has become Grand Mercure Wellington following a revamp of 114 rooms and suites throughout the hotel, which is situated on The Terrace. The renovations included new decor, new TVs and sounds systems, and new bathroom features.
