Marlon Brando's son shows Pippa's honeymooning island

EXCLUSIVE: Welcome to MY paradise Pippa - hope you enjoy it as much as we do. Marlon Brando's son shows the private island where Kate's newlywed sister is honeymooning Pippa Middleton and new husband James Matthews are honeymooning at Tetiaroa Island, a private island Marlon Brando purchased in the 1960s His oldest living son, Miko Brando, told DailyMail.com the newlyweds chose the 'most romantic place on earth' to begin their life as a married couple The remote French Polynesian island located 30 miles from Tahiti was a vacation hot-spot for the Tahitian royal family From the palm tree lined beach to the unspoiled tropical waters, the Tahitian island where Pippa Middleton and her new husband James Matthews are honeymooning is a paradise destination.

