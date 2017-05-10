In Pictures: French presidential elec...

In Pictures: French presidential election 2017

Sunday May 7 Read more: The Straits Times

Pro-EU centrist Emmanuel Macron takes on far-right candidate Marine Le Pen in the second-round run-off of France's presidential election on Sunday . The new president, who will succeed Socialist Francois Hollande, is expected to be sworn in by May 14. French nationals joining a queue at the Lycee Francais Charles de Gaulle in London, to cast their votes, on May 7, 2017.

