French Polynesia yacht wreck leads to drug problem

Wednesday May 24

Authorities in French Polynesia say that drug use has spiked on one of its atolls after a yacht ran aground there last month. Radio New Zealand reports that when police were called to the burning yacht wrecked on the Faaite atoll in the Tuamotu Archipelago, they found its cargo to be over half a ton of cocaine .

Chicago, IL

