Five-star Pullman hotel for Rotorua

Tuesday May 23

New Zealand's largest hotel operator, AccorHotels, has announced that a new five-star Pullman hotel will open in Rotorua in late 2018/early 2019. Last week, Chow Group Management Ltd announced it had awarded the hotel management contract for its Rotorua hotel development - in the former Zen Building on Arawa St - to Accor, and aimed to open at the end of next year or the start of 2019.

Chicago, IL

