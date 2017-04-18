Vacation's over: Obama returns to pub...

Vacation's over: Obama returns to public life and the Democrats are ...

Barack Obama's extended post-presidential vacation is about to end. After spending weeks in French Polynesia - including time on the yacht of movie mogul David Geffen along with Bruce Springsteen, Tom Hanks and Oprah Winfrey - Obama will return to Chicago on Monday for his first public event as a former president.

Chicago, IL

