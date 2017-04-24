Tom Hanks Got 'Screwed' During 'Secre...

Tom Hanks Got 'Screwed' During 'Secret' Vacation With The Obamas

Oprah may have kept hush about her soirA©e with the Obamas on a yacht across French Polynesia, but Tom Hanks is not so disciplined. The 60-year-old actor admitted to Stephen Colbert on Friday's episode of " The Late Show" that he felt "very low on the food chain" while in the presence of his elite travel buddies: former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama , Bruce Springsteen and Oprah .

