Tom Hanks, Bruce Springsteen and Oprah Winfrey join the Obamas on vacation
Tom Hanks, Bruce Springsteen, and Oprah Winfrey have joined former U.S. President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle on a luxury vacation in French Polynesia. The ex-world leader has been on an extended vacation since handing over the White House to current President Donald Trump in January , and in February , Virgin business mogul Richard Branson shared photos of his getaway with the Obamas in the British Virgin Islands.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Music-News.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|File photo of nuclear test in Mururoa, French P... (Jun '09)
|Jun '15
|Bob
|26
|God Damned Holy Spirit!!!. (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|God worships Sin ...
|1
|Australian Study reveals pre-historic Tongan State (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Lakepa Power City
|1
|World's 10 prettiest islands revealed (Mar '14)
|Mar '14
|Charlie Feather
|1
|tahiti (Feb '06)
|Jan '14
|william
|5
|Spellbinding Easter Island (Apr '13)
|Apr '13
|mztza
|2
|Leading Tahiti Travel Agency Offers Extensive V... (Apr '13)
|Apr '13
|aLola
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC