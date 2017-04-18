Today Is the Best Day to Plan for the Total Solar Eclipse of 2017
April 20, 21 and 22 will offer perfect dress rehearsals for the Aug. 21, 2017, total solar eclipse because the sun will be in a nearly identical position on those days. This image shows the total solar eclipse on July 11, 2010, as captured by photographers Imelda Joson and Edwin Aguirre from the Tatakoto Atoll in French Polynesia's Tuamotu archipelago.
