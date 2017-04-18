Today Is the Best Day to Plan for the...

Today Is the Best Day to Plan for the Total Solar Eclipse of 2017

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 20 Read more: Space.com

April 20, 21 and 22 will offer perfect dress rehearsals for the Aug. 21, 2017, total solar eclipse because the sun will be in a nearly identical position on those days. This image shows the total solar eclipse on July 11, 2010, as captured by photographers Imelda Joson and Edwin Aguirre from the Tatakoto Atoll in French Polynesia's Tuamotu archipelago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Space.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News File photo of nuclear test in Mururoa, French P... (Jun '09) Jun '15 Bob 26
God Damned Holy Spirit!!!. (Dec '14) Dec '14 God worships Sin ... 1
News Australian Study reveals pre-historic Tongan State (Jul '14) Jul '14 Lakepa Power City 1
News World's 10 prettiest islands revealed (Mar '14) Mar '14 Charlie Feather 1
tahiti (Feb '06) Jan '14 william 5
News Spellbinding Easter Island (Apr '13) Apr '13 mztza 2
News Leading Tahiti Travel Agency Offers Extensive V... (Apr '13) Apr '13 aLola 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,491 • Total comments across all topics: 280,499,715

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC