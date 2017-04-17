The Obamas yachting with Springsteen,...

The Obamas yachting with Springsteen, Oprah and Tom Hanks

Monday Apr 17

Former US President Obama take a holiday snap of his wife Michelle, as she poses on the top deck of the 138 meter Rising Sun yacht where the couple and friends spent the morning off the Island of Moorea, in the South Pacific, part of French Polynesia on April 14, 2017. Obama and his wife Michelle, US singer Bruce Springsteen, US actor Tom Hanks and TV personality Oprah Winfrey, spent two hours aboard the Rising Sun before leaving Tahiti.

Chicago, IL

