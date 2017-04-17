The Obamas yachting with Springsteen, Oprah and Tom Hanks
Former US President Obama take a holiday snap of his wife Michelle, as she poses on the top deck of the 138 meter Rising Sun yacht where the couple and friends spent the morning off the Island of Moorea, in the South Pacific, part of French Polynesia on April 14, 2017. Obama and his wife Michelle, US singer Bruce Springsteen, US actor Tom Hanks and TV personality Oprah Winfrey, spent two hours aboard the Rising Sun before leaving Tahiti.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|File photo of nuclear test in Mururoa, French P... (Jun '09)
|Jun '15
|Bob
|26
|God Damned Holy Spirit!!!. (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|God worships Sin ...
|1
|Australian Study reveals pre-historic Tongan State (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Lakepa Power City
|1
|World's 10 prettiest islands revealed (Mar '14)
|Mar '14
|Charlie Feather
|1
|tahiti (Feb '06)
|Jan '14
|william
|5
|Spellbinding Easter Island (Apr '13)
|Apr '13
|mztza
|2
|Leading Tahiti Travel Agency Offers Extensive V... (Apr '13)
|Apr '13
|aLola
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC