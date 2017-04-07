Superworker
I was relieved to see the other day that my friends Rekka and Devine made it through the 28-day journey of sailing over the Pacific Ocean, from Mexico to French Polynesia - the goal is to reach Japan. Now that they're back on land, they've been updating us on what they've been up to, and on top of the video they're about to release to share the tale of their month-long journey, Devine has just released a new 3-track album called Superworker .
