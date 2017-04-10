Hang loose! Barack and Michelle Obama...

Hang loose! Barack and Michelle Obamaenjoy South Pacific escape by swimmingand paddleboarding

Hang loose! Barack and Michelle Obama enjoy South Pacific escape by swimming and paddleboarding Daily Mail , by Ashley Collman Former President Obama and wife Michelle were seen enjoying some island activities this weekend, as their French Polynesian vacation wrapped up. Fellow vacationers took pictures of the forty-fourth president swimming in the pristine waters off MoA orea island on Sunday, while his wife worked on her upper-body strength with some paddleboarding.

Chicago, IL

