Hang loose! Barack and Michelle Obamaenjoy South Pacific escape by swimmingand paddleboarding

Hang loose! Barack and Michelle Obama enjoy South Pacific escape by swimming and paddleboarding Daily Mail , by Ashley Collman Former President Obama and wife Michelle were seen enjoying some island activities this weekend, as their French Polynesian vacation wrapped up. Fellow vacationers took pictures of the forty-fourth president swimming in the pristine waters off MoA orea island on Sunday, while his wife worked on her upper-body strength with some paddleboarding.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lucianne.com.