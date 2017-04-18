Gayle King's coworkers 'angry at her trip with the Obamas'

'You're held to a different standard': Gayle King's 'Capital J journalist' colleagues 'annoyed with her jaunt to Tahiti with the Obamas' Gayle King's colleagues had a lot to say about her recent trip to Tahiti with Barack and Michelle Obama. A source told Page Six that the CBS News Anchor's 'Capital J journalist' colleagues are 'pissed and raving' mad that she was on a yacht with the Obamas over the weekend'.

