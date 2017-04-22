French Overseas Territories Kicking Off Presidential Voting 2 hours ago

French Overseas Territories Kicking O...

French Overseas Territories Kicking Off Presidential Voting

Saturday Apr 22

Voters waking up in some French overseas territories are preparing to vote first in France's unpredictable presidential election - one day earlier than in the mainland. Political campaigning is banned from Saturday across France, and online, as voters in far-flung areas such as French Polynesia, Guiana, Guadeloupe cast ballots for one of the 11 candidates.

Chicago, IL

