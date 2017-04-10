Four reasons why we shouldn't forget ...

Four reasons why we shouldn't forget about Zika

A group of researchers investigating yellow fever, in 1947, discovered a new virus in a sick monkey - the Zika virus. The researchers probably never imagined that nearly 70 years later this virus would rapidly spread across several continents, forcing the World Health Organisation to declare the Zika epidemic a "public health emergency of international concern" .

