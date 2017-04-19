Ex POTUS, former FLOTUS (the Obamas) ...

Ex POTUS, former FLOTUS (the Obamas) chill on yacht in Tahiti with elite besties

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Apr 19 Read more: The Toronto Star

Couple photographed during extended post-White House vacation in French Polynesia aboard music mogul David Geffen's luxury yacht, where they mixed with entertainment celeb. pals.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Toronto Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News File photo of nuclear test in Mururoa, French P... (Jun '09) Jun '15 Bob 26
God Damned Holy Spirit!!!. (Dec '14) Dec '14 God worships Sin ... 1
News Australian Study reveals pre-historic Tongan State (Jul '14) Jul '14 Lakepa Power City 1
News World's 10 prettiest islands revealed (Mar '14) Mar '14 Charlie Feather 1
tahiti (Feb '06) Jan '14 william 5
News Spellbinding Easter Island (Apr '13) Apr '13 mztza 2
News Leading Tahiti Travel Agency Offers Extensive V... (Apr '13) Apr '13 aLola 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,616 • Total comments across all topics: 280,484,952

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC