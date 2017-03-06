LDS general authorities meet with president of French Polynesia, saints in the islands

General authorities of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints visited Tonga, New Zealand and French Polynesia last week, addressing needs of the saints, including self-reliance, family history, education, prayer and faith, according to articles from Mormon Newsroom New Zealand . Elder Dale G. Renlund, of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, his wife, Sister Ruth Renlund, and other leaders spoke to over 2,500 women in Tonga about the power of faith.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.