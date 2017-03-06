LDS general authorities meet with pre...

LDS general authorities meet with president of French Polynesia, saints in the islands

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 1 Read more: Deseret News

General authorities of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints visited Tonga, New Zealand and French Polynesia last week, addressing needs of the saints, including self-reliance, family history, education, prayer and faith, according to articles from Mormon Newsroom New Zealand . Elder Dale G. Renlund, of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, his wife, Sister Ruth Renlund, and other leaders spoke to over 2,500 women in Tonga about the power of faith.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News File photo of nuclear test in Mururoa, French P... (Jun '09) Jun '15 Bob 26
God Damned Holy Spirit!!!. (Dec '14) Dec '14 God worships Sin ... 1
News Australian Study reveals pre-historic Tongan State (Jul '14) Jul '14 Lakepa Power City 1
News World's 10 prettiest islands revealed (Mar '14) Mar '14 Charlie Feather 1
tahiti (Feb '06) Jan '14 william 5
News Spellbinding Easter Island (Apr '13) Apr '13 mztza 2
News Leading Tahiti Travel Agency Offers Extensive V... (Apr '13) Apr '13 aLola 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,544 • Total comments across all topics: 279,392,154

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC