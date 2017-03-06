Global Audition for Trip of a Lifetime

Papeete, The Islands of Tahiti, March 1, 2017 - Tahiti Tourisme has launched a global audition for real couples and families to experience the trip of a lifetime as the new stars of " Two Stories/One Mana ", a digital video campaign promoting The Islands of Tahiti to audiences around the world. "Two Stories/One Mana" takes real travellers on a 10-day journey in The Islands of Tahiti and captures their experiences immersed in the islands' secluded beauty, unique Tahitian culture, world-class luxury and wild terrain.

