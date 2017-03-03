Cruise Ship Queen Victoria visits Nuku'alofa
The Queen Victoria cruise ship was a terrific sight as it berthed at Vuna Wharf in Nuku'alofa today Friday, March 3 after arriving with 2700 passengers and crew from French Polynesia. The cruise had 1800 passengers and 900 crew who were seen around town visiting handicraft stalls at the wharf, shops and the market while others visited the Royal Tombs and areas around the Royal Palace.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Matangi Tonga.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|File photo of nuclear test in Mururoa, French P... (Jun '09)
|Jun '15
|Bob
|26
|God Damned Holy Spirit!!!. (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|God worships Sin ...
|1
|Australian Study reveals pre-historic Tongan State (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Lakepa Power City
|1
|World's 10 prettiest islands revealed (Mar '14)
|Mar '14
|Charlie Feather
|1
|tahiti (Feb '06)
|Jan '14
|william
|5
|Spellbinding Easter Island (Apr '13)
|Apr '13
|mztza
|2
|Leading Tahiti Travel Agency Offers Extensive V... (Apr '13)
|Apr '13
|aLola
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC