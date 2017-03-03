Cruise Ship Queen Victoria visits Nuku'alofa

The Queen Victoria cruise ship was a terrific sight as it berthed at Vuna Wharf in Nuku'alofa today Friday, March 3 after arriving with 2700 passengers and crew from French Polynesia. The cruise had 1800 passengers and 900 crew who were seen around town visiting handicraft stalls at the wharf, shops and the market while others visited the Royal Tombs and areas around the Royal Palace.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Matangi Tonga.