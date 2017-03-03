Cruise Ship Queen Victoria visits Nuk...

Cruise Ship Queen Victoria visits Nuku'alofa

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 2 Read more: Matangi Tonga

The Queen Victoria cruise ship was a terrific sight as it berthed at Vuna Wharf in Nuku'alofa today Friday, March 3 after arriving with 2700 passengers and crew from French Polynesia. The cruise had 1800 passengers and 900 crew who were seen around town visiting handicraft stalls at the wharf, shops and the market while others visited the Royal Tombs and areas around the Royal Palace.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Matangi Tonga.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News File photo of nuclear test in Mururoa, French P... (Jun '09) Jun '15 Bob 26
God Damned Holy Spirit!!!. (Dec '14) Dec '14 God worships Sin ... 1
News Australian Study reveals pre-historic Tongan State (Jul '14) Jul '14 Lakepa Power City 1
News World's 10 prettiest islands revealed (Mar '14) Mar '14 Charlie Feather 1
tahiti (Feb '06) Jan '14 william 5
News Spellbinding Easter Island (Apr '13) Apr '13 mztza 2
News Leading Tahiti Travel Agency Offers Extensive V... (Apr '13) Apr '13 aLola 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,808 • Total comments across all topics: 279,458,552

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC