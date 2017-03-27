A Rich Wastrel's Life For The Family Man of Kalorama

After a flood of gushing media coverage touting his deep family devotion as reason for his decision to stay in Washington after his term ended, President Obama turns out not to be quite the devoted family man he was portrayed as after all. He's just jetted off to Tahiti, alone, without family, in what must be his fourth vacay to yet another exotic private pleasure resort in the wake of leaving office.

