A Rich Wastrel's Life For The Family ...

A Rich Wastrel's Life For The Family Man of Kalorama

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 17 Read more: American Thinker

After a flood of gushing media coverage touting his deep family devotion as reason for his decision to stay in Washington after his term ended, President Obama turns out not to be quite the devoted family man he was portrayed as after all. He's just jetted off to Tahiti, alone, without family, in what must be his fourth vacay to yet another exotic private pleasure resort in the wake of leaving office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at American Thinker.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News File photo of nuclear test in Mururoa, French P... (Jun '09) Jun '15 Bob 26
God Damned Holy Spirit!!!. (Dec '14) Dec '14 God worships Sin ... 1
News Australian Study reveals pre-historic Tongan State (Jul '14) Jul '14 Lakepa Power City 1
News World's 10 prettiest islands revealed (Mar '14) Mar '14 Charlie Feather 1
tahiti (Feb '06) Jan '14 william 5
News Spellbinding Easter Island (Apr '13) Apr '13 mztza 2
News Leading Tahiti Travel Agency Offers Extensive V... (Apr '13) Apr '13 aLola 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
  1. Oakland
  2. Mexico
  3. Afghanistan
  4. South Korea
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,313 • Total comments across all topics: 279,884,717

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC