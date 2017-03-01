Rotary aims to save breaking hearts t...

Rotary aims to save breaking hearts this Valentine's Day

Sunday Feb 12

Rotary clubs in Auckland, with help from high profile doctor John Mayhew, are taking aim at New Zealand's leading cause of adult death with a heart-warming initiative today. The country's largest Rotary district is launching Heart Savers, a project aimed at increasing the number of automated external defibrillators in the community.

Chicago, IL

