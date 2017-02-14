Recently Discovered Photographs May Be the Only Ones of Paul Gauguin in Tahiti
Two photographs taken on the same day in July 1896 show a person resembling known photos of Gauguin as well as the artist's self-portraits. Paul Gauguin left us with a trove of artworks recording the landscapes and women he encountered in Tahiti, but, until recently, there were no known photographs of the artist on the French Polynesian island.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hyperallergic.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|File photo of nuclear test in Mururoa, French P... (Jun '09)
|Jun '15
|Bob
|26
|God Damned Holy Spirit!!!. (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|God worships Sin ...
|1
|Australian Study reveals pre-historic Tongan State (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Lakepa Power City
|1
|World's 10 prettiest islands revealed (Mar '14)
|Mar '14
|Charlie Feather
|1
|tahiti (Feb '06)
|Jan '14
|william
|5
|Spellbinding Easter Island (Apr '13)
|Apr '13
|mztza
|2
|Leading Tahiti Travel Agency Offers Extensive V... (Apr '13)
|Apr '13
|aLola
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC