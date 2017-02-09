The hotel's infinity pool overlooks t...

The hotel's infinity pool overlooks the surrounding jungles of Costa Rica.

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: ABC News

This year, Valentine's Day doesn't fall on Presidents Day weekend - a rarity, according to Emma Leggat, director of communications for HotelTonight , an app that allows travelers to book last-minute hotels. Since Valentine's Day falls on a Tuesday this year, travelers can score a deep discount on hotels, she said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News File photo of nuclear test in Mururoa, French P... (Jun '09) Jun '15 Bob 26
God Damned Holy Spirit!!!. (Dec '14) Dec '14 God worships Sin ... 1
News Australian Study reveals pre-historic Tongan State (Jul '14) Jul '14 Lakepa Power City 1
News World's 10 prettiest islands revealed (Mar '14) Mar '14 Charlie Feather 1
tahiti (Feb '06) Jan '14 william 5
News Spellbinding Easter Island (Apr '13) Apr '13 mztza 2
News Leading Tahiti Travel Agency Offers Extensive V... (Apr '13) Apr '13 aLola 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,510 • Total comments across all topics: 278,743,641

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC